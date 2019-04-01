Vol 34, No 1 (2018): Focus on Laudato Si'

The Trumpeter is an environmental humanities journal dedicated to the development of an ecosophy, or wisdom, born of ecological understanding and insight. As such, it serves the deep ecology movement’s commitment to critically explore and analyze environmental concerns in light of ecological developments at every relevant level: metaphysics, science, history, politics. Gaining a deeper understanding involves a comprehensive set of criteria that includes analytical rigour, spiritual insight, ethical integrity, and aesthetic appreciation.

The Trumpeter welcomes submissions at any time during the year. We publish scholarly articles, narratives, poetry, book reviews, and cartoons.

Book & Film Review Information - click here