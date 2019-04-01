The Trumpeter
Vol 34, No 1 (2018): Focus on Laudato Si'

Published April 1, 2019

Introduction

Special Focus on Laudato Si'
Nathan Kowalsky
1
PDF

Opinion

The Ecological Ethics and Systemic Thought of Pope Francis
Fritjof Capra
2-13
PDF

Articles

Techno-Science, Integral Thought, and the Reality of Limits in Laudato Si’
Lisa Sideris
14-35
PDF
“It Cannot Be Emphasized Enough How Everything Is Interconnected”: Ecological Wisdom, Cross-Cultural Insight, and Pope Francis’ Social Teaching
Christopher Hrynkow
36-60
PDF
Climate Change and Integral Ecology
Philip J Sakimoto
62-78
PDF
The Imagination of Interconnection: Laudato Si’ and Celtic Christian Spirituality
Kevin Vaughan
79-102
PDF
Proposing an Examen for Living the Ecology of Daily Life and Building a Culture of Care
Damien Marie Savino
103-130
PDF
Eco-Tethered Liberation: A New Spirituality for the Anthropocene
Simon Appolloni
131-152
PDF

Poetry

Nana Log
Pamela Anne Mitchell
153-154
PDF
Green Moments of Separation
Crystal Anderson
155-156
PDF
Three Natural Philosophers
Molly K Sturdevant
157-159
PDF
Updraft and Breathing with Boulders
Carol Barrett
160-163
PDF

Narratives

Scott's Beaver
Dan Kriesberg
164-166
PDF
Green Burial, Home Burial: A Return to Redbud Hill
Ellen M Bayer
167-175
PDF
Caring for the Domus: On the Evolution of Ecopoetics in the West
Jesse Curran
176-202
PDF
Obscured by Cloud: Educating in the Anthropocene
Christopher Thomas Peters
203-211
PDF

Book & Film Reviews

Stone, "Reading the Hebrew Bible with Animal Studies"
Jaime Wright
212-214
PDF
Storey, "Naturalizing Heidegger: His Confrontation with Nietzsche, His Contributions to Environmental Philosophy"
Zachary T Vereb
215-219
PDF
Sideris, "Consecrating Science: Wonder, Knowledge, and the Natural World"
Simon Appolloni
220-222
PDF
Weber, "The Biology of Wonder: Aliveness, Feeling, and the Metamorphosis of Science"
Christopher Hrynkow
223-226
PDF
Prentiss & Wilkins, "Environmental and Nature Writing: A Writer’s Guide and Anthology"
Kelly Shepherd
227-229
PDF
